Boca Juniors will host Deportivo Pereira for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group phase. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Boca Juniors will play against Deportivo Pereira in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group phase. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Pereira online free in the US on Fubo]

The start in the group has been quite similar for both teams. On the side of the locals, Boca Juniors, it was a 0-0 draw against Monagas in Venezuela, a result that did not completely satisfy the "Xeneizes", who are wide favorites to finish as leaders in the group.

Now they will have the chance to obtain their first victory playing at home, and for this they will have to beat Deportivo Pereira (who also started with a draw), the last champions of Colombian soccer, but who are not doing well in this tournament. However, they don't want to miss out on a great opportunity like this and that's why they'll do their best to get points in La Boca.

When will Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Pereira be played?

The game for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group phase between Boca Juniors and Deportivo Pereira at La Bombonera in La Boca, Argentina will be played this Tuesday, April 18 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Pereira: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Pereira

This Matchday 2 game of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group phase between Boca Juniors and Deportivo Pereira will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

