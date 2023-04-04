Cerro Porteño will clash with Barcelona SC at Estadio General Pablo Rojas on Matchday 1 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores. Learn more about how to watch this game on TV or live stream in the US.

The 2023 Copa Libertadores will have a close competition in group C in a match involving Cerro Porteño and Barcelona SC. This Matchday 1 game will be played at Estadio General Pablo Rojas. Stay here to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the action for free.

[Watch Cerro Porteño vs Barcelona SC online free in the US on Fubo]

Cerro Porteño will start this competition trying to bounce back from a tough loss in Paraguay. They are third in the league with just one defeat in 10 matchdays, although that one bad result happened last weekend. The psychological part could be huge since it was a 5-0 against classic rival Libertad on Sunday.

Barcelona SC instead have been very inconsistent in the beginning of the Ecuadorian tournament. They are in the seventh spot, but there have only been four games. The best thing for them is they come from a 1-0 win over Mushuc Runa a few days ago.

When will Cerro Porteño vs Barcelona SC be played?

Cerro Porteño will receive Barcelona SC on Matchday 1 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores this Wednesday, April 5. The game will be played at Estadio General Pablo Rojas.

Cerro Porteño vs Barcelona SC: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

How to watch Cerro Porteño vs Barcelona SC in the US

The game between Cerro Porteño and Barcelona SC on Matchday 1 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. BeIN Sports 4 and beIN Sports Xtra En Español are the other options.