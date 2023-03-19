Chicago Bulls will visit Philadelphia 76ers for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls will face each other in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Interesting duel will take place in the Eastern Conference. Two teams quite separated in the standings and fighting for very different objectives, but both with the same need to win will face each other looking to improve their statistics and arrive in the best way for the end of the regular season.

On the one hand there will be the Chicago Bulls, who come from 2 victories in a row and that has allowed them to have a record of 33-37, which for now leaves them in 10th position, although knowing that a defeat can be very expensive. The Philadelphia 76ers have won 8 games in a row, and are only 2 wins behind the leaders Milwaukee Bucks, whom they will seek to overcome.

When will Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania will take place this Monday, March 20 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers can be watched in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBCS-CHI.

