Chivas clash with Club America in the famous Clasico of Mexico. Read here to find out the TV Channel to watch the long awaited game or how to live stream it in the US.

Chivas are back as contenders in Liga MX. The rebuilding process led by new coach Veljko Paunovic and general manager Fernando Hierro has the team as fourth-place in the standings. Though they lost last week at Puebla, Guadalajara had four consecutive wins before that. The big question is if Alexis Vega will be ready to finally come back from injury.

Once again, Club America answered to their critics. Two weeks ago, they were humiliated at home 3-0 by Pachuca. Then, the famous Aguilas responded with a convincing win on the road against Tigres UANL. A victory in the Clasico could propel Club America to second place in Liga MX.

Chivas vs Club America: Kick-Off Time

The Clasico in Mexico between Chivas and Club America is scheduled to be played on Saturday, March 18 at 11:10 PM (ET). The game will be held at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Chivas vs Club America: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Chivas host Club America in El Clasico Nacional and the game at Guadalajara will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss it in the United States are Peacock, Telemundo, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and UNIVERSO NOW.