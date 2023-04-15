Cruz Azul will host Club America on Matchday 15 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023. This important game will take place at Estadio Azteca. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

Matchday 15 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 will have a heated clash. This game has Cruz Azul facing Club America at Estadio Azteca. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Cruz Azul vs Club America online free in the US on Fubo]

Cruz Azul are definitely on the rise after a very slow start of the season. Their five games in a row without a win are way back now since they carry a five-match undefeated streak to this challenge. They will be playing in front of their home crowd again following three straight appearances as the away team.

Club America have been one of the most consistent competitors in Mexico this year. They are the team with the least amount of losses having only one on their record. Their current run includes three victories in the last four matchups they had.

When will Cruz Azul vs Club America be played?

Cruz Azul will meet Club America on Matchday 15 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 this Saturday, April 15. The game will be played at Estadio Azteca.

Cruz Azul vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:10 PM

CT: 10:10 PM

MT: 9:10 PM

PT: 8:10 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Club America in the US

The game between Cruz Azul and Club America on Matchday 15 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, and Univision are the other options.