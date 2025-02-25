Former Super Bowl champion with the Steelers issues big statement about Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence has yet to showcase his best version since arriving in the NFL after being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Many attribute this to injuries, while others point to not being surrounded in the best way. However, for a former Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers, his biggest deficit lies elsewhere.

Ryan Clark made his mark on the league when he won a Super Bowl title with Mike Tomlin’s Steelers, defeating the Arizona Cardinals in early 2009. During a recent appearance on 92.5 FM this week, the Pro Bowl safety stood by his stance on why Trevor Lawrence has yet to separate himself from the rest.

“Trevor Lawrence has to regain his confidence,” Clark said. “Trevor Lawrence has to believe he is who everyone always said he was, who he was drafted to be, who he was paid to be when he got this new contract.”

The Jacksonville Jaguars‘ quarterback made headlines some time ago when his team awarded him a lucrative contract extension, making him the highest-paid player in the league at his position.

ESPN broadcaster and former NFL player Ryan Clark looks on prior to a game between the Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field on December 23, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Saints 34-0.

“It almost seems if you watch the film, he doesn’t have a confidence in himself to just go out and let it spin, to just go out and play,” added Clark. “And I believe if he struggles this year, you’re going to have to start to ask the question, ‘Is Trevor Lawrence the quarterback for us?'”

Liam Coen shared his thoughts on his quarterbacks

The NFL Combine brings together key figures from the league, and many of them take time to speak with the press. One of them is the new head coach of the Jaguars, Liam Coen, who, when asked about how balancing having patience with a quarterback versus knowing when to move on, shared a unique perspective on the matter.

“Wow, that’s a great one. The time—you look at these quarterbacks specifically coming out in the last few years. Well, you’re in Pop Warner football and you’re in a no-huddle shotgun system, and then you’re in high school and you’re in a no-huddle shotgun system. OK, you go to college, that may have been the case. We’ve got to have patience with these guys because the communication piece that you miss with the no-huddle offenses, not to knock it, it’s just, hey, we have to take that into consideration when we’re going through the longevity of a quarterback’s career,

“I think when you’re ready to move on, I think it’s pretty clear to a lot of people in terms of the building, the staff, the players. If the clip has fallen off, it’s typically something you can see with the naked eye, but it’s more the development, the fundamentals, the technique. If that’s all still there, then you can continue to win with that player,” the HC stated.

Liam Coen, new Head Coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, looks on as he is introduced to the media at the Miller Electric Center on January 27, 2025.

Coen’s expectations at the NFL Combine

The NFL Combine is the perfect opportunity to scout potential prospects who could soon become part of the franchise. Liam Coen is experiencing this event for the first time as head coach of the Jaguars, and he couldn’t hide his excitement about it.

“Well, first and foremost, super excited to be here. I mean, it’s been a couple of years since I’ve been able to get here. This has been a great opportunity for our staff to really kind of get in the weeds with each other. We just really kind of finalized this staff, and it’s been a great op [opportunity] for us to be able to get into the weeds,

“We’re really just working from Indy. We’ve taken our whole process, what we would be doing in Jacksonville right now, and taken that to Indy. We’re doing, obviously, some of the free agent meetings, going through the draft, and then also, obviously, doing some schemes, some football, and getting with the coaches. So, it’s been a great transition so far and really kind of—we’re really happy to be here.”