For the Matchday 6 of the Concacaf Nations League 2022-2023, Dominican Republic will face Belize. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

It is a game that will serve both teams nothing more than to have a rhythm because neither of them is fighting for anything anymore. With 5 points, the Dominican Republic are far behind the two leaders of group D, Guatemala with 10 and French Guiana with 11, so regardless of the outcome of this game, their position will not change.

And it will not change for the better or for the worse, since even if they lose they would also remain in third place since Belize only got 1 point and could reach four. In fact, finishing in the last place would mean relegation, but since they were suspended, they will maintain the category.

When will Dominican Republic vs Belize be played?

This 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League match between Dominican Republic and Belize that will take place at the Estadio Panamericano de San Cristobal, in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic will be played this Monday, March 27 at 6:00 PM (ET).

Dominican Republic vs Belize: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Dominican Republic vs Belize

Dominican Republic and Belize will play this 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League game and it will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial), and Paramount+. Other options: TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com.

