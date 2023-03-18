The Formula 1 will present its second race of the 2023 season, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, and here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this race in the US.

The second race of the 2023 Formula 1 season will be this Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Here you can find all you need to know about this race, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The first race of 2023 seemed like a continuation of what the 2022 season was: easy victory for Max Verstappen and the two Red Bull cars starting first and second. Ferrari again with reliability problems in their cars, and Mercedes still without enough material to fight the Austrian team.

However, there was a big surprise, which was actually something that many were already anticipating: the performance of the two Aston Martins, one of the worst teams of 2022, was really good, with Fernando Alonso finishing on the podium. As if that were not enough, the Spaniard achieved second place in this GP qualifying behind Red Bull's Sergio Perez, and perhaps a new rivalry between the Austrian and British teams is being born.

When will Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023 take place?

The F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023 will take place at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this Sunday, March 19 at 12:00 PM (ET).

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023

This F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023 will be broadcast in the United States on F1TV (free trial). Other options: ESPN. In the UK you can watch it on: Sky Sports F1.

