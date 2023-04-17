Fluminense will face The Strongest for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group phase. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Fluminense will receive The Strongest in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group phase. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

In this Matchday 2 of Group D, the two teams that started the best will face each other. Both obtained victories and seek to remain leaders in a group that is not easy. On the local side, they started with a predictable victory against Sporting Cristal 3-1 in Peru.

On the side of The Strongest, although they played at home where playing is difficult due to the height, they were not favorites in their game against River Plate. However, they also managed to win 3-1, although now they are going for the difficult challenge of obtaining even 1 point in Brazil.

When will Fluminense vs The Strongest be played?

The game for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group phase between Fluminense and The Strongest at the Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil will be played this Tuesday, April 18 at 6:00 PM (ET).

Fluminense vs The Strongest: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Fluminense vs The Strongest

This Matchday 2 game of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group phase between Fluminense and The Strongest be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS.