Inter Miami will play against Philadelphia Union in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

A big game will take place in the East when the two teams with the best start to the season in the Conference meet. On one side will be the locals, who are coming off a 2-0 victory over Montreal. It is their first home game and they will be looking to repeat the good work done in Matchday 1.

They will not have it easy since their rivals are precisely the team that made the best debut in the East: a 4-1 victory against Colorado. The Philadelphia Union want this year to improve what they did last season, where they not only finished in first place, but also reached the final, although they later lost to LAFC.

When will Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union be played?

The game for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 MLS between Inter Miami and Philadelphia Union at the Lockhart Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida will be played this Saturday, March 4 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union

This 2023 MLS game between Inter Miami and Philadelphia Union will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.

