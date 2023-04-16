Inter will face Benfica for the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Inter will receive Benfica in what will be the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Inter vs Benfica online in the US on Paramount+]

It was expected to be one of the closest series of the quarterfinals, but at least in the first leg it didn't seem like that. Inter, as visitors, beat Benfica 2-0, being superior and leaving the series really difficult for the Portuguese team.

Not only must they win by at least 2 goals difference, but they must do so at San Siro, where the home team becomes very strong. It seems like an almost impossible task, but of course Benfica will try. On Inter's side, they simply have to manage the good advantage they had and try not to concede any goals.

When will Inter vs Benfica be played?

The game for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals between Inter and Benfica at San Siro in Milan, Italy will be played this Wednesday, April 19 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Inter vs Benfica: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Inter vs Benfica

This second leg game of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals between Inter and Benfica be broadcast in the United States on Paramount+. Other options: VIX+.

