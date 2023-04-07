LAFC will face Austin FC for the Matchday 7 of the 2023 MLS. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

LAFC will play against Austin FC in what will be the Matchday 7 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch LAFC vs Austin FC online in the US on Fubo]

Matchday 6 was the great opportunity for Los Angeles FC. Western Conference leaders St. Louis City SC lost their first game of the season and they had to face the worst team in MLS to that point, Colorado. However, they could not prevail against a clearly inferior team, and the 0-0 result prevented them from approaching the top of the standings.

Now they will seek to fight for first place against St. Louis, although they will have to beat a southern rival like Austin FC, who have not had the best start to the season, with their early elimination from the Concacaf Champions League and the barely 7 points they have until the end of the season. moment in the MLS, but that they are also a tough team that will surely fight for the first places.

When will LAFC vs Austin FC be played?

The game for the Matchday 7 of the 2023 MLS between LAFC and Austin FC at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California will be played this Saturday, April 8 at 7:30 PM (ET).

LAFC vs Austin FC: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch LAFC vs Austin FC

This 2023 MLS game between LAFC and Austin FC be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: FOX Deportes, FOX Network, MLS Pass on Apple TV, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, SiriusXM FC.

