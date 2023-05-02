LAFC take on Philadelphia Union at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles for the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

LAFC and Philadelphia Union meet in the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League. This game will take place at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The home team doesn't know what it's like to lose a game in the current season. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 CONCACAF Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

LAFC have a perfect winning record of 5-3-0, they tied a recent game against Nashville 1-1 but prior to that tie they won two straight games against Austin 3-0 and LA Galaxy 3-2.

Philadelphia Union have a minor winning streak of a draw against Chicago Fire 2-2 and a win against Toronto FC 4-2, so far they have losing record of 3-2-4.

When will LAFC vs Philadelphia Union be played?

LAFC and Philadelphia Union play for the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League on Tuesday, May 2 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The home team does not want to give up their winning streak at home.

LAFC vs Philadelphia Union: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch LAFC vs Philadelphia Union in the US

This game for the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League, LAFC and Philadelphia Union at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 2, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, Fox Soccer Plus, Foxsports.com, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, FOX Sports App, UniMás.