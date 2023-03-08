Olimpia take on Atlas at Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula for the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Olimpia and Atlas meet in the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League. This game will take place at Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula. The home team does not want to give up easily against a favorite. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 CONCACAF Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Olimpia know what it is to win a CONCACAF tournament, they have four titles and were runners-up twice. The most recent international title for Olimpia was the 2022 CONCACAF League.

Atlas are playing for the first time in the CONCACAF Champions League, they are one of the four Mexican teams in the tournament along with Leon, Pachuca and Tigres UANL.

When will Olimpia vs Atlas be played?

Olimpia and Atlas play for the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League on Wednesday, March 8 at Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula. The visitors want to win their debut game in the tournament.

Olimpia vs Atlas: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Olimpia vs Atlas in the US

This game for the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League, Olimpia and Atlas at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula on Wednesday, March 8, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are FTUDN USA, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, TUDN.com.