Philadelphia Union and LAFC meet in the 2023 MLS regular season. This game will take place at Subaru Park in Chester. The home team wants to climb spots in the Eastern Conference standings. Here is all the detailed information about this MLS game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Philadelphia Union vs LAFC online free in the US on Fubo]

Philadelphia Union are in the 7th spot of the standings with a record of 3-2-4 and 11 points, the season is young and they still have time to climb spots in the table. The last two weeks were good for them with a 4-2 win against Toronto FC and a 2-2 draw against Chicago Fire.

LAFC have a perfect record in the last five weeks, three wins and two draws that puts them in the 3rd spot of the Western Conference standings. Most of their victories are at home, while on the rod LAFC have only one win and three draws.

When will Philadelphia Union vs LAFC be played?

Philadelphia Union and LAFC play for the 2023 MLS regular season on Wednesday, April 26 at Subaru Park in Chester. This will be a tight game, the home team wants to win but the visitors have a strong winning streak.

Philadelphia Union vs LAFC: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs LAFC in the US

This game for the 2023 MLS regular season, Philadelphia Union and LAFC at the Subaru Park in Chester on Wednesday, April 26, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, TUDN.com, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA.