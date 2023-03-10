Real Salt Lake will host Austin FC for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 MLS. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

In this Matchday, two teams whose start to the regular season was similar: 1 win and 1 loss. On the side of the locals Real Salt Lake, it was a 2-1 victory in Matchday 1 against Vancouver, and a 2-0 defeat against Seattle Sounders in both cases as visitors.

This will be their first home game and they face a team that, as mentioned before, won one and lost the other. Although the most outstanding thing about Austin City today is their very bad debut against Violette AC, against whom they lost 3-0 in the game of the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League. Of course, they want to put that behind them and return to victory.

When will Real Salt Lake vs Austin FC be played?

The game for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 MLS between Real Salt Lake and Austin FC at the American First Field in Sandy, Utah will be played this Saturday, March 11 at 9:30 PM (ET).

Real Salt Lake vs Austin FC: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

How to watch Real Salt Lake vs Austin FC

This 2023 MLS game between Real Salt Lake and Austin FC will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.

