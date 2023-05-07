Seattle Sounders take on Sporting Kansas City at Lumen Field in Seattle for the 2023 MLS regular season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Seattle Soundersand Sporting Kansas City meet in the 2023 MLS regular season. This game will take place at Lumen Field in Seattle. The home team is rebuilding the winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 MLS regular season game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Sounders tied a recent game against Real Salt Lake 0-0, but prior to that tie they won one against Minnesota United 1-0. So far they are leading the Western Conference.

Sporting Kansas City do not have a single win in the current 2023 season, after 10 games they have seven losses and three wins. They are mired in a 4-game losing streak.

When will Seattle Sounders vs Sporting Kansas City be played?

Seattle Sounders and Sporting Kansas City play for the 2023 MLS regular season on Sunday, May 7 at Lumen Field in Seattle. It is likely that the home team will take advantage of the bad moment for the visitors.

Seattle Sounders vs Sporting Kansas City: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs Sporting Kansas City in the US

This game for the 2023 MLS regular season, Seattle Sounders and Sporting Kansas City at the Lumen Field in Seattle on Sunday, May 7, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX Deportes, FOX Network, MLS Pass on Apple TV, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, SiriusXM FC.