Sporting Cristal will host Fluminense at Estadio Nacional de Lima on Matchday 1 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

Group D of the 2023 Copa Libertadores will complete Matchday 1 with a clash between Sporting Cristal and Fluminense. The game will take place at Estadio Nacional de Lima. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Sporting Cristal vs Fluminense online free in the US on Fubo]

Sporting Cristal will open their participation with a game in Peru that won’t be easy. Facing a powerful club in the first match isn’t ideal, but their performances in the league have been good. They are in the third place with 16 points in eight matchups there, although they are the only team that is still undefeated.

Fluminense instead don’t see the timing of this game as something favorable. The main Brazilian competition have not started yet, but they are in the midst of the Campeonato Carioca definition against their big-time rival Flamengo. They lost 2-0 in the first leg of the final on Saturday, and they could be distracted since the rematch will be on Sunday.

When will Sporting Cristal vs Fluminense be played?

Sporting Cristal will take on Fluminense on Matchday 1 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores this Wednesday, April 5. The game will be played at Estadio Nacional de Lima.

Sporting Cristal vs Fluminense: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Sporting Cristal vs Fluminense in the US

The game between Sporting Cristal and Fluminense on Matchday 1 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. BeIN La Liga and beIN Sports 6 are the other options.