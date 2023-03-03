St. Louis City SC will face Charlotte for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 MLS. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

St. Louis City SC will receive Charlotte in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch St. Louis City SC vs Charlotte online in the US on Apple TV]

The locals St. Louis City had a promising start to the season. Despite being a team recently incorporated into the competition, in their opening game they beat Austin City 3-2 as visitors, who were one of the best last MLS season. Of course, now they want to go in search of their second victory.

Their rivals will be a team that had a totally different start to that of the locals. Charlotte lost to New England in a game that looked like it would be a 0-0 tie. However, Kessler's goal in the last minute gave the visitors the victory, and now Charlotte will go in search of their first points.

When will St. Louis City SC vs Charlotte be played?

The game for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 MLS between St. Louis City SC and Charlotte at the Citypark in Saint Louis, Missouri will be played this Saturday, March 4 at 8:30 PM (ET).

St. Louis City SC vs Charlotte: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch St. Louis City SC vs Charlotte

This 2023 MLS game between St. Louis City SC and Charlotte will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.

