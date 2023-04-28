St. Louis City SC will face Portland Timbers for the Matchday 10 of the 2023 MLS. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

St. Louis City SC will receive Portland Timbers in what will be the Matchday 10 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch St. Louis City SC vs Portland Timbers online in the US on Apple TV]

One of the leaders of the Western Conference, St. Louis SC, will seek to be at the top alone. They are coming off an unsatisfactory draw against Colorado, who at the moment are not even in the qualifying zone for the postseason.

To do this they must beat the Portland Timbers, tough rivals but who are having a very bad season. In 9 games they have been able to get just 8 points, with two wins, two draws and 5 losses. They need to start improving their stats if they want to have a chance of going to the postseason.

When will St. Louis City SC vs Portland Timbers be played?

The game for the Matchday 10 of the 2023 MLS between St. Louis City SC and Portland Timbers at the Citypark in St. Louis, Missouri will be played this Saturday, April 29 at 8:30 PM (ET).

St. Louis City SC vs Portland Timbers: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch St. Louis City SC vs Portland Timbers

This 2023 MLS game between St. Louis City SC and Portland Timbers will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.

