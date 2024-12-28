Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd makes something clear about playing without star Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks face an extended period without Luka Doncic, who sustained a left calf strain during the Christmas Day matchup against the Timberwolves. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania and Tim MacMahon, Doncic will be reevaluated in a month. Despite the setback, head coach Jason Kidd has offered reassurance to fans with a confident outlook.

Statistics show the Mavericks have managed well without their star. Doncic has missed eight games this season, during which Dallas has posted an impressive 6-2 record.

Speaking ahead of the Mavericks’ win over the Suns, Kidd emphasized the team’s resilient mindset. “Injuries are injuries,” Kidd said. “He’s had a couple this year. We’ve played without him”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Next-man-up mentality, and that’s what we’re facing now—not just with Luka but with D-Live out,” Kidd continued. “The depth of our team is being tested, and those guys in that locker room are up for that test”.

Spencer Dinwiddie #26 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after hitting a three point shot during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint. (Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Thompson backs Irving to lead in Doncic’s Absence

Klay Thompson believes the key to success without Doncic is relying on Kyrie Irving. “Realize Kyrie is going to take us home,” Thompson said. “He’s our closer. For everybody else, it’s just getting a good rhythm and trusting one another. Playing hardm especially defensively”.

Advertisement

see also Mavericks star Kyrie Irving makes something clear about the Marshall-Nurkic fight

Thompson also sees the situation as an opportunity for growth. “It’s an opportunity for one (or more) of us to step up. It can be done. He’s obviously our best player but we got to be tested and this is a good test ahead”.

Advertisement

Spencer Dinwiddie on the team’s depth

Spencer Dinwiddie, set to play a more prominent role during Doncic’s absence, is confident in the Mavericks’ depth. “I feel like Dallas’ superpower was you always had guys who did their jobs, whether it was the Dorians (Finney-Smith) or Maxis (Kleber) or Bullocks (Reggie Bullocks),” said Dinwiddie after the game.

“People like that go really unnoticed or guys like myself that have to be dynamic, then be a role player, then be dyanmic, then be a role player,” he continued. “That’s the true superpowers of Dallas. Guys do their jobs.”

Advertisement