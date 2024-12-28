Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions continue their fight to secure the No. 1 seed heading into the playoffs. Despite an impressive number of injuries, they remain favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

It is a remarkable achievement by Campbell, who last season admitted he wasn’t sure if they would return to the decisive stages after losing the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Now, a franchise that has turned around many losing decades, appears to be the biggest threat to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, there is still a long road ahead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is the Lions record right now?

The Detroit Lions hold a 13-2 record and, with a win against the 49ers, could secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Ahead of a key game on Monday Night Football, Dan Campbell didn’t hide his emotions about falling just short of the Super Bowl during the 2023 season, letting a 17-point lead slip away.

“We just didn’t do enough. You learn from every experience. Unfortunately, that’s the best way to learn is from the losses. It really is. Just like my second year in the league, we go to the Super Bowl and get smashed by Baltimore. I won’t ever forget that either. So, those stick with you. You don’t want to go through that feeling again, and that means you have to prepare a certain way.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid confirms Chiefs might lose Patrick Mahomes star teammate with injury after win over Steelers

“You have to play a certain way. Everything that you talk about, per that opponent, for that week, and it’s as simple as that. This is the next opponent in front of us and just keep your cool, keep your composure, stay disciplined, do the little things that it takes to win a game, and it really is that simple.”