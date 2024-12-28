NFL News: Indianapolis Colts makes final decision on status of QB Anthony Richardson

Injuries complicate the Indianapolis Colts‘ lineup for this Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. The main question is whether quarterback Anthony Richardson will be able to take the field in Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season, which is crucial in the fight for a playoff spot.

The Colts have a 7-8 record this season and will face the worst team in the league with a 2-13 record that has been thinking about rebuilding for the next season for several months. However, at this point in the year, every game is a high-pressure challenge.

Richardson had been listed as questionable with back and foot injuries and had missed the entire week’s practices for the Indianapolis franchise, leaving the Colts to make a final decision on their starting quarterback.

Will Richardson play in the Colts’ game against the Giants?

The Colts’ final decision is to downgrade Richardson from questionable to out for Sunday’s game against the Giants. The Indianapolis franchise’s starting quarterback had already missed two midseason games with an oblique injury, during which time he was benched.

Joe Flacco #15 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts on the field prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Who will be the starting quarterback for the Colts in the game against the Giants?

Joe Flacco will start when the Colts visit the Giants on Sunday. It will be the veteran quarterback’s fifth start of the current season, in which he has appeared in a total of six games, completing 113 passes for 1167 yards and contributing nine total touchdowns.

Anthony Richardson’s performance in the 2024 NFL season

Richardson has been up and down in his second professional season with the Colts. In his 11 games as a starter, the quarterback has completed 126 passes (48% of his attempts) for 1814 yards with eight touchdowns (one less than Flacco) and 12 interceptions in 11 games.