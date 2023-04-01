Toluca will clash with Tigres UANL at Estadio Nemesio Díez on Matchday 13 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read more about how to watch this game on TV or live stream in the US.

The Liga MX Clausura 2023 will include a matchup featuring contenders such as Toluca and Tigres UANL. This Matchday 13 clash will be played at Estadio Nemesio Díez. Learn the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free.

[Watch Toluca vs Tigres UANL online free in the US on Fubo]

Toluca are definitely in the conversation of teams chasing the title. They appear as a challenger despite Monterrey being far from the rest in Mexico because of their latest run. Having one loss in their last seven games gave them the consistency required to be near the top.

Another present is what Tigres UANL are in. They have enough talent to go for the first place, although they have stumbled a bit in their recent matchups. The streak of three defeats in four matchdays prevented them from being closer to the leader.

When will Toluca vs Tigres UANL be played?

Toluca will meet Tigres UANL on Matchday 13 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 this Sunday, April 2. The game will be played at Estadio Nemesio Díez.

Toluca vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the US

ET: 2 PM

CT: 1 PM

MT: 12 PM

PT: 11 AM

How to watch Toluca vs Tigres UANL in the US

The game between Toluca and Tigres UANL on Matchday 13 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, and Univision are the other options.