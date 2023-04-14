Toronto FC will host Atlanta United for the Matchday 8 of the 2023 MLS. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US and Canada.

The draw against Nashville 0-0 the previous Matchday did not leave Toronto FC very satisfied, who with the victory could have been in the qualification zone for the postseason. Currently, with 8 points, they occupy 8th place in the standings, only 1 behind the Chicago Fire, for now the last qualified.

However, they will not have an easy game since their rivals are one of the teams that are fighting at the top of the standings. Atlanta United, with 14 points, are only 3 behind leaders Cincinnati. Depending on other results, the visitors could reach the top of the standings this Matchday with victory.

When will Toronto FC vs Atlanta United be played?

The game for the Matchday 8 of the 2023 MLS between Toronto FC and Atlanta United at the BMO Field in Toronto, Canada will be played this Saturday, April 15 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Toronto FC vs Atlanta United: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Toronto FC vs Atlanta United

This 2023 MLS game between Toronto FC and Atlanta United will be broadcast in the United States and Canada on Apple TV. Other options: SiriusXM FC.

