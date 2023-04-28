Wrexham will visit Torquay United at Plainmoor Ground on Matchday 46 of the 2022-2023 National League in their last game in this division after winning the title. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

Matchday 46 of the 2022-2023 National League will be the last game of the season for these teams. The reigning champions Wrexham will travel to face Torquay United at Plainmoor Ground. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

The Welsh club finally got their wish last Saturday. They were able to complete their promotion to League Two after 15 years in the fifth division. Their obligation was to defeat Boreham Wood at home to secure the title, but it wasn’t easy because one minute in they were already losing 1-0.

Although they came back to win 3-1 thanks largely to two goals scored by top scorer Paul Mullin. They were bought in 2020 by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney for a hefty sum, but in the end the investment led to a great achievement. The leaders are set to face a team that needs a miracle to avoid relegation.

When will Torquay United vs Wrexham be played?

Torquay United will host Wrexham on Matchday 46 of the 2022-2023 National League this Saturday, April 29. The game will be played at Plainmoor Ground.

Torquay United vs Wrexham: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

Torquay United vs Wrexham: Time in the UK

United Kingdom: 5:30 PM

How to watch Torquay United vs Wrexham in your country

The game between Torquay United and Wrexham on Matchday 46 of the 2022-2023 National League will be available to watch or live stream on National League TV.