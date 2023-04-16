USMNT take on Mexico at State Farm Stadium in Glendale for the 2023 Continental Clasico. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

USMNT and Mexico meet in the 2023 Continental Clasico. This game will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. The home team wants to keep adding wins to their winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this Continental Clasico game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

USMNT started 2023 with a loss and a draw, but after those poor results they won two straight games, one against Grenada 7-1 and a recent one against El Salvador 1-0.

Mexico have not lost a game since November 30 when they played their last 2022 FIFA World Cup, and in 2023 they are undefeated with a win and a draw within the CONCACAF Nations League.

When will USMNT vs Mexico be played?

USMNT and Mexico play for the 2023 Continental Clasico on Wednesday, April 19 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. This game will be tight from the start but the home team hopes to score an early goal.

USMNT vs Mexico: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch USMNT vs Mexico in the US

This game for the 2023 Continental Clasico, USMNT and Mexico at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Wednesday, April 19, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, HBO Max, UNIVERSO, TBS USA, Watch TBS, Telemundo.