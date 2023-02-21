USWNT will face Brazil for the 2023 SheBelieves Cup. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

USWNT will play against Brazil in what will be the Matchday 3 of the SheBelieves Cup 2023. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch USWNT vs Brazil online free on FuboTV]

The third game for the Americans who, after having won their first two games, are more candidates than ever to win the tournament. They were already favorites before they started, not only because they were playing at home, but also because they are currently number 1 in the ranking.

Their great level in the first two games against tough rivals like Canada and Japan are proof of this, and they want to close with a perfect score against Brazil, who are looking not only to surprise, but also to be able to proclaim themselves champions. For this they must win against the Americans and hope that Canada does not win against Japan.

When USWNT vs Brazil in SheBelieves Cup 2023 be played?

The game for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 SheBelieves Cup between USWNT and Brazil at the Toyota Stadium in Texas will be played this Wednesday, February 22 at 7:00 PM (ET).

USWNT vs Brazil: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch USWNT vs Brazil in SheBelieves Cup 2023

This 2023 SheBelieves Cup game between USWNT and Brazil will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock. Other options: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, HBO Max, UNIVERSO, TNT USA.

