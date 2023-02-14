The 2022-2023 Premier League will have a meaningful battle between the top contenders for the title. Check out what happens if Arsenal lose to Manchester City at Emirates Stadium.

The 2022-2023 Premier League appears to have a tight ending to determine who lifts the trophy. There is only three points between the leaders Arsenal and Manchester City, so this game is a must-watch on Wednesday. Read along to know what happens if the Citizens defeat the Gunners.

Arsenal are in the first-place for how well they played since the beginning, but their recent performances made it possible for other teams to get closer to them. The Gunners only got one point in their last two games for their defeat against Everton and a tie with Brentford, which means the club from Manchester is right on their heels.

Manchester City already know what it is like to get a win over Arsenal this year based on their 1-0 in the FA Cup. Although this could be another challenge because both will be with all their starters. The Citizens get with three victories in four EPL matchdays including a 3-1 over Aston Villa a few days ago.

What happens if Manchester City beat Arsenal?

There is only a three-point gap between these teams. Arsenal are the leaders with 51 points followed by Manchester City with 48. If the Gunners lose to the Citizens they will be sharing the spot at the top. The Londoners would still control their destiny having played one fewer game than their opponents for the EPL crown. Also, Manchester City would have the advantage of a better goal differential at this point in the season.