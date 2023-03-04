The Los Angeles Galaxy want to start the 2023 season with a strong roster to win as many games as possible and reach the postseason. Chicharito is supposed to be one of the top forwards that should be available for all those games. Check here why he is not playing.

Why is Chicharito Hernandez not playing for LA Galaxy vs FC Dallas?

Los Angeles Galaxy failed to win any titles during the 2022 season, but that year things weren't so bad for them as LA Galaxy at least reached the MLS Conference Semifinals and the US Open Cup Quarter-finals.

Javier Chicharito Hernandez stays for another season with LA Galaxy despite the fact that multiple sources pointed out that he was going to go play in Mexico after the 2022 season.

The record during last season was good for LA Galaxy with 14 wins, 12 losses and 8 draws where Chicharito played in most of those games to score a total of 17 goals.

Why won't Chicharito be available for the game against FC Dallas?

Bad news for the LA Galaxy, they will not have Chicharito Hernandez available for the game against FC Dallas due to a hamstring injury.

The worst thing about this situation is that Hernandez will not only be unavailable for this game but he will need between 2 and 5 weeks to recover.

LA Galaxy have few forwards to replace Hernandez, they have only two players available in Joveljic and Judd. But some midfielders could play as forwards.