Haaland is one of the top favorites to score a lot of goals during the group stage but for this game against Spain things will not be as the fans expected, he will not be available to play against the Spanish. Check here why.

Norway are good playing in international tournaments but they have only one appearance in the UEFA Euro during the 2000 edition. Also the Norwegians have never won a World Cup before.

But it is indisputable that Norway is a factory of top players, among them is Erling Haaland who is considered the best player in the Premier League and he could break the records of Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

Against Spain the record is negative, the Norwegians have only one win in eight games against the Spanish, five losses and two draws.

Why Erling Haaland will not play against Spain on March 25?

Haaland will not be available to play against Spain due to a Groin Injury, it is likely that he will miss 2-3 weeks, also there is still no official report on how long Haaland is out of action in the Premier League.

Haaland has scored 21 goals for Norway in 23 caps, the first time he played for the national team was in 2019. So far he is tied with 21 goals in the 8th spot with Steffen Iversen.

Haaland is unlikely to be available for the game against Georgia on March 28, but Norway have two forwards to replace him, Sorloth and Larsen.