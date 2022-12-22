Manchester City take on Liverpool in the Round of 16 of the English Football League Cup, but Julian Alvarez is nowhere to be seen. Check out here why the Argentine striker is not playing today.

Why is Julian Alvarez not playing for Man City vs. Liverpool in the EFL Cup?

It's been a memorable month, but it's time to turn the page. Qatar 2022 is already part of the past, which is why the club season has resumed with interesting domestic cup action. On Thursday, the EFL Cup brings us a thrilling game between Manchester City and Liverpool.

This trophy may not be a priority for the Premier League giants, but since it's the first tournament they'll play since the World Cup break, it will be more interesting than usual. Besides, this is a challenging fixture for both sides.

Pep Guardiola's men have the opportunity to test themselves against Jurgen Klopp's side ahead of a challenging second half of the season, but they'll have to do so without Julian Alvarez.

Julian Alvarez is not playing for Manchester City against Liverpool today because he has just finished his World Cup participation with Argentina. The striker was given time to rest after helping La Albiceleste win the trophy on Sunday.

Alvarez returned Argentina on Monday, being part of an amazing victory parade on Tuesday, before receiving a hero's welcome in his homeland of Calchin on Wednesday.