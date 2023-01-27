Arsenal have a major challenge against Manchester City in the FA Cup. However, Martin Odegaard won't start in the fourth round match. Read here to find out why Mikel Arteta took this surprising decision.

This is the match thousands of fans are expecting. Manchester City host Arsenal in the fourth round of the 2022-2023 FA Cup. The two best teams at the moment in the United Kingdom go head to head in their first battle of the year.

Manchester City don't want to give up. A few days ago, after a victory against Tottenham, Pep Guardiola questioned if his players were still hungry for titles. This is the moment to show it. Even though they're five points behind Arsenal in the Premier League, the Citizens are very much alive in the three major competitions: Champions League, Premier and FA Cup.

Arsenal are the biggest surprise in Europe. Their start at the 2022-2023 Premier League has been amazing with 50 points after 19 games. However, the FA Cup is a very different story with the knockout stages. They have won this tournament 14 times (record) and the last one came in the 2019-2020 season.

Why is Martin Odegaard not playing in Manchester City vs Arsenal?

In a surprising tactical decision by Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard won't start in the midfield for Arsenal in the fourth round of the FA Cup. One of the newest additions of the team, Leandro Trossard, gets the call in a major opportunity to show his worth against Manchester City.

Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah will complete the attack for Arsenal in what should be the perfect scenario to send a strong statement. This is also a clear message from Mikel Arteta who is rotating several players. The FA Cup is important, but the Premier League is their priority.

Though Martin Odegaard is not starting, the Norwegian player is available to come from the bench. Considering the special format of the FA Cup, the single-elimination game, Odegaard might be crucial in the last part of the match.