FC Barcelona and Real Madrid clash in the first leg of the 2022-23 Copa del Rey semifinals on Thursday, March 2. Find out here why Pedri is not playing for Xavi Hernandez's team.

Why is Pedri not playing for Barcelona vs. Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey?

Familiar foes meet on Thursday, March 2, when Real Madrid welcome FC Barcelona to the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg of the 2022-23 Copa del Rey semifinals. Needless to say, all eyes will be on this massive derby.

Carlo Ancelotti's men made their way to this stage of the Spanish Cup by beating Cacereño, Villarreal, and crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid. Now, it's time to take on the lifelong rivals for a place in the grand final.

The Cules, on the other hand, reached the final four after leaving Intercity, Ceuda, and Real Sociedad on the way. Xavi Hernandez's side, however, head into the Clasico with some notable absences.

Why Pedri is not playing for Barcelona against Real Madrid

Pedri is missing Barcelona's Copa del Rey clash against Real Madrid due to a right thigh injury. The Spain international has been on the sidelines since he was subbed off in the 2-2 draw against Manchester United in the first leg of the Europa League knockout round.

Xavi will also have to overcome other casualties as neither Robert Lewandowski nor Ousmane Dembele are eligible for this game. Barca are currently atop LaLiga standings, but they come from a shock defeat to Almeria on the road — preceded by their Europa League elimination.