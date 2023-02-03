Wolverhampton will receive Liverpool for Matchday 22 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Wolverhampton vs Liverpool: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Premier League in your country

Liverpool will visit Wolverhampton in a game valid for the Matchday 22 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In United States, you can enjoy all the action of this game on FuboTV (free trial), and FuboTV Canada in Canada.

After three Matchdays without victories (2 losses and a draw), Liverpool seek to win again to get closer to the qualification positions for the international cups, of which they are currently being left out. With 29 points, they are in 9th position, two points behind Fulham, the last qualified.

And they have an unbeatable chance since their rivals will be Wolverhampton, who are fighting for relegation. At the moment they have 17 points, the same as Bournemouth, the last ones that are losing the category but with a better goal difference. Of course, that could change at any time, so it will be important to get even one point, since they are a tough opponent.

Wolverhampton vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (February 5)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

Greece: 4:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (February 5)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Philippines: 11:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Wolverhampton vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: MULTISPORTS 1

Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select HD2, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV

Ireland: Talksport 2 Radio UK

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 2

Malaysia: Astro Go, Sooka, Astro Supersport

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 4 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League 1

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 2

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Talksport 2 Radio UK

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock

