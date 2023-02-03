Liverpool will visit Wolverhampton in a game valid for the Matchday 22 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In United States, you can enjoy all the action of this game on FuboTV (free trial), and FuboTV Canada in Canada.
After three Matchdays without victories (2 losses and a draw), Liverpool seek to win again to get closer to the qualification positions for the international cups, of which they are currently being left out. With 29 points, they are in 9th position, two points behind Fulham, the last qualified.
And they have an unbeatable chance since their rivals will be Wolverhampton, who are fighting for relegation. At the moment they have 17 points, the same as Bournemouth, the last ones that are losing the category but with a better goal difference. Of course, that could change at any time, so it will be important to get even one point, since they are a tough opponent.
Wolverhampton vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time
Wolverhampton vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming
