Undoubtedly, France have become a powerhouse and were really close of becoming only the third team ever to win the World Cup in back-to-back editions. However, after an epic final against Argentina and Lionel Messi, they couldn't join Italy (1934, 1938) and Brazil (1958, 1962) in the record books.

Nevertheless, before the glorious days of Zinedine Zidane, Kylian Mbappe or Michel Platini, there were some extraordinary names who tried to put France in the soccer map. It's important to remember that the French national team won their first World Cup until 1998.

Now, the sport has lost a legend. One of the best strikers in World Cup history passed away and France mourns a true hero. Read here to check out all the details about this extraordinary player.

World Cup legend Just Fontaine dies at age 89

Born in Marrakech on August of 1933 when Morocco was still a French protectorate, Just Fontaine became one of the best strikers in history. During the 1958 World Cup at Sweden, Fontaine delivered a performance for the ages scoring 13 goals in that edition of the tournament. Nobody has ever achieved that feat again. Just remarkable.

Thanks to Just Fontaine, France were one of the favorites to win the tournament, but in the semifinals they faced a 17-year old rising star: Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelé. Brazil won that game 5-2 in Stockholm derailing all French hopes even after the superb quality showed by Fontaine.

At the club level, he was a legend for Stade de Reims winning three French leagues, one French Cup and two French Super Cups. That's why the team remembered him in an emotional farewell. "A star of French soccer, an outstanding striker, a legend of Reims. To his family and his loved ones, Stade de Reims send their most sincere condolences."

Just Fontaine's World Cup record might never be broken. Sandor Kocsis scored 11 goals in 1954, Gerd Muller had 10 goals in 1970 and nobody else has a double-digit performance in tournament's history. That's why when speaking about the greatest strikers ever, Just Fontaine has to be in the conversation.