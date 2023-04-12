Even though he won the World Cup with Argentina, a star player has never looked convincing for his club and recently got into an altercation with his coach. He will, therefore, have to depart this coming summer.

World Cup winner involved in furious clash with his manager and will look for another club in summer

The one bright spot of Leandro Paredes' season was winning the 2022 World Cup with Argentina. The midfielder made the loan move to Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain on the last day of the transfer window in August.

The 28-year-old ace signed a loan contract that included a conditional obligation to purchase for €25 million. With the likes of Marco Verratti, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, and Renato Sanches crowding the midfield at Le Parc des Princes, he was no longer needed.

Thus, the Argentine was intended to fill in a crucial piece of Massimiliano Allegri's midfield. However, after a string of poor performances, he was relegated to the bench. Now because the terms have not been fulfilled, the Italian club is free to decide whether or not to keep him.

What happened between Leandro Paredes and Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus?

Leandro Paredes and Massimiliano Allegri got into a scuffle during Monday's open training session for Juventus, which will undoubtedly help the club's decision-making process. The Bianconeri had around 300 supporters in the grandstand while they practiced at their Continassa facility.

While the players posed for photos and signed signatures, the Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that tensions were building between Paredes and Allegri. It has been stated that the World Cup winner returned to the locker room in a rage, entering just a few meters behind his coach before unleashing his frustrations.

While on loan at Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain since August, the former Roma player has been vocal about his frustration with the amount of playing time he has received from Allegri. The manager's preference for his younger compatriot Enzo Barrenechea in the starting lineups for Juventus midfield has reportedly made him very angry.