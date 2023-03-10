A French player who was part of the World Cup-winning team at Russia 2018 will be summoned to court on Wednesday after being arrested for drunk driving six months ago.

World Cup winner with France in 2018 to go on trial for drunk driving

Life can be unpredictable sometimes. Nearly five years ago, Benjamin Pavard was tasting the ultimate glory with France at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Now, the Bayern Munich defender is making the headlines for the wrong reasons.

According to L'Equipe, the French right-back will go on trial at the Munich District Court on Wednesday after being arrested for drunk driving on August 4. With 1.4 g of alcohol in his blood, he was well above the limit.

The Munich public's prosecutor's office determined that a person driving with a blood alcohol level above 1.1 per thousand is considered "absolutely incapable" of driving. On Wednesday, Pavard will know the court's decision.

What kind of penalty Benjamin Pavard could face

Pavard has already received a penalty order from the magistrates' court, and he'll get to know the final punishment during a public criminal trial in Munich next week.

As L'Equipe notes, the 26-year-old defender incurs a fine equivalent to approximately two months of salary as well as a one-year driver's license ban. Not long ago, Pavard said: "I made a mistake and I admitted it. Nobody is perfect, I learned from it."