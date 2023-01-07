After Qatar 2022, France have finally made a historic decision. Read here to find out who will be the coach of Les Bleus for the World Cup in 2026.

France were really close of becoming just the third team ever to win back-to-back titles in the World Cup. Italy did it in 1934 and 1938, Brazil achieved the feat in 1958 and 1962, while Didier Deschamps' squad had an extraordinary run at Qatar 2022. However, it just wasn't enough.

France won Group D and in the knockout stages eliminated Poland, England and Morocco. Then, in one of the greatest matches in soccer history, they lost the final in thrilling penalty shoot-out against Argentina. Though France couldn't hoist the trophy, thousands of fans at home applauded their performance led by a superb Kylian Mbappé.

However, the French Federation wasn't sure who will be the coach for the 2024 Euro and the 2026 World Cup. Now, the decision has been made for one of the favorite teams to win a thrid title in Mexico, Canada and the United States. Read here to find out the name of France's leader for the future.

Zidane or Deschamps: Who will be the next coach of France?

During the last weeks, after the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Zinedine Zidane started to sound as a strong candidate to finally take the National Team. Zidane won it all with Real Madrid at the club level and seemed like a perfect choice for the Bleus.

Nevertheless, according to many reports, Didier Deschamps' extension was guaranteed at least until the 2024 Euro when France reached the semifinals at Qatar 2022. Still, the uncertainty was if he would stay for the 2026 World Cup. Now, the mystery has been solved.

Didier Deshcamps has extended his contract to be the coach of France until July of 2026. That means he will be in charge of the team in the 2024 Euro at Germany and the 2026 World Cup at Mexico, Canada and the United States. Deschamps is the longest-serving coach ever for the National Team and, with this deal, his tenure could last fourteen years.

Didier Deschamps took the job on July 9 of 2012. His numbers are amazing. 89 wins, 28 ties and 22 defeats in 139 matches. He won the 2018 World Cup and reached the final at Qatar 2022. He is one of only three men who have been World Champions as players and coaches (Mario Zagallo and Franz Beckebauer).