Video: Christian Pulisic scores great goal for Milan vs Inter in Serie A derby

Christian Pulisic scored the first goal of the night during the Inter-AC Milan derby for the 2024-25 Serie A.

AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic opened the scoring with a great goal to put his team up 1-0 against Inter for the 2024-25 Serie A. The American took advantage of a poor pass between Inter’s defenders and didn’t miss the opportunity, finding the back of the net in the 10th minute.

With this goal, Pulisic now adds four goals and two assists this season for Milan. He also opened the scoring for Milan versus Liverpool in the Champions League earlier this week.

Pulisic’s strong start to the campaign follows one of the best seasons of his career. In his first year with Milan, he recorded 15 goals and 11 assists during the 2023-24 campaign.

However, Paulo Fonseca’s team aren’t exactly in top form at the moment. In the 2024-25 Serie A, they played five games, winning 1, drawing three and losing one.

The advantage didn’t last long, as Federico Dimarco made the first for Inter at 27′ after receiving a great assist from Lautaro Martinez. If Inter wins, they can reach the top of the Serie A table.