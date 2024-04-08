It has been Christian Pulisic’s season at AC Milan, the 25-year-old attacking midfielder has shown his skill not only on the right and left wings, Pulisic also put on a show down the middle in his performance in Milan’s 3-0 win over Lecce.

The San Siro now screams the American winger’s name as Pulisic has racked up top performance after top performance for his new club and has scored vital goals to lift Milan.

Now on Sky Sports in Italy, one of the nation’s top journalists Fabio Caressa made no mistake on where Pulisic ranks among the top signings of Serie A this season.

Fabio Caressa on Christian Pulisic

Fabio Caressa stated, “Pulisic is the best signing of the entire summer transfer window.” A major thumbs up for an American player in Italy’s top league. Pulisic has backed it up with 13 goals in 41 matches this season.

Pulisic has scored 10 in Serie A and 3 in UEFA club competition, Pulisic’s victims have been in Serie A: Bolonia, Torino, Lazio, Genoa, Frosinone, Sassuolo, Monza, Empoli, Hellas Verona, and Lecce.

In the UEFA Champions League, the USMNT winger scored against Newcastle and in the UEFA Europa League scored twice in two matches against Slavia Praga.

Pulisic has been praised for his adaptability and defensive work as well as his bursts of speed and ability to find the net.