AC Milan: Christian Pulisic stays humble in post-game interview after Champions League olimpico

The USMNT winger scored from a corner kick in what turned out to be a 3-1 UEFA Champions League win for AC Milan over Club Brugge. Christian Pulisic now has 10 UCL goals in his career.

Christian Pulisic continues to be in red-hot form for AC Milan, and boy did he prove it with an amazing goal from a corner kick to start a 3-1 victory for AC Milan over Club Brugge of Belgium in matchday three of the competition.

It was AC Milan’s first win, moving them up to 21st place on a 1-2 start to the competition, and the American winger was influential not only on the goal but also by playing all over the field—from right and left wing to being a menace down the middle.

After the match, Christian Pulisic spoke to TNT Mexico and stayed humble amid a start to the season that has him at 7 goals and 3 assists in 11 games, in what could be a magical season for the USMNT star.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Christian Pulisic on His UCL Olimpico

Christian Pulisic was honest about his corner kick goal, stating it was a cross: “Of course it was a cross. I wanted to go strong to the near post; if it misses everyone, it’s a perfect cross. And if it goes to the goal, so, of course, it’s a cross and I got a bit lucky.”

When asked about his experience so far at Milan, Christian Pulisic expressed his happiness about the club and city he joined. In the last two games, the American has given interviews in Italian, really endearing himself to the Milan faithful, and he has become one of the most popular players at the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When asked if his olimpico was one of the best goals of his career, Christian Pulisic remained his usual introverted self: “For me, it was not a tough goal. It’s not common; I’m not going to sit here and say I tried to shoot and score. It was a good cross, though.”

Advertisement

Up next for AC Milan and Pulisic is a Saturday Serie A showdown with Bologna away from home.4o mini