Video: Christian Pulisic scores surprising Olympic goal for AC Milan in Champions League

The USMNT star Christian Pulisic scored an Olympic goal for AC Milan to take the lead against Club Brugge in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League's third game.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Serie A match between AC Milan and US Lecce at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 27, 2024 in Milan, Italy.
Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Serie A match between AC Milan and US Lecce at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 27, 2024 in Milan, Italy.

By Dante Gonzalez

In AC Milan’s game against Club Brugge for the Matchday 3 of the 2024-24 UEFA Champions League, Christian Pulisic scored the opening goal for the Italian side. The USMNT star took the corner kick for Milan, surprising the goalkeeper scoring an astonishing Olympic goal.

Milan is one of the nine teams that lost their two initial games in the competition. With Pulisic’s amazing goal, Il Rossonero is earning his first victory in the competition, jumping straight into the playoffs.

Regarding the American, he’s having a breakthrough season under new coach Paulo Fonseca. So far, he netted 2 goals in his 3 games in the Champions League, and in the Serie A, he’s the team top scorer with 5 goals.

Pulisic extends his record in Champions League

The AC Milan’s player continues to showcase his quality on the biggest stage, further solidifying his status as a key figure of American soccer in Europe. With his goal against Club Brugge, Pulisic extended his record as the top American scorer in UEFA Champions League history.

Tuesday’s goal against the Belgian side brought Pulisic’s tally to 10 goals in the competition. No other American player comes close to his total; the next highest is retired player DaMarcus Beasley, who scored 4 goals during his time with PSV and Rangers.

*Developing story…

