AC Milan and Chelsea will face each other in a game valid for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find the lineups of both teams for this game. It will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial) and in can Canada, you watch it on DAZN.

It will be the second duel between these two teams after their confrontation last week in London. There, the locals Chelsea won their first game in this UEFA Champions League 3-0, being far superior to the "Rossoneri", who showed a truly unknown version and far from the level they had been having.

Now they have the chance to play at home and get even for that humiliation received at Stamford Bridge. Both have 4 points, one point below sole leaders Salzburg, who defeated Dinamo Zagreb the previous Matchday and are the only undefeated in Group E. A great game awaits the fans.

AC Milan possible lineup

Milan have several injured players: Mike Maignan, Alessandro Florenzi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Junior Messias, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria and Alexis Saelemaekers.

Without a doubt, this complicates the formation of the team, which would be almost the same as the one that comes from beating Juventus in Serie A. It is likely that Tommaso Pobega will leave midfield to allow Rade Krunic, and Theo Hernandez would return to be the left back.

AC Milan probable starting XI: Tatarusanu; Dest, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez; Bennacer, Tonali; Krunic, Diaz, Leao; Giroud.

Chelsea possible lineup

Coach Potter will be making several changes from the team that started against the Wolves this weekend. Mateo Kovacic, Reece James, Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ben Chilwell will return as starters. Wesley Fofana will finally be unavailable due to a knee injury, N'Golo Kante remains a doubt with a hamstring problem.

Chelsea probable starting XI: Kepa; Chalobah, T Silva, Koulibaly; James, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Chilwell; Sterling, Aubameyang, Mount.

