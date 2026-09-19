Roma vs Inter Milan: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Serie A game on September 19, 2026

Roma host Inter Milan at the Stadio Olimpico on Matchday 5 of the 2026-27 Serie A season. Both teams have opened the campaign with four straight wins, making Saturday's clash an early battle at the top of the table. Here is how to watch the action live in the USA.

Match Summary Match AS Roma vs Inter Milan Tournament Serie A Date Saturday, September 19, 2026 Time 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 PM PT TV Channels Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo Live Stream Fubo, Paramount+, Peacock

How to watch Roma vs Inter Milan in the USA

Roma vs Inter Milan will be available to watch live in the United States on Telemundo and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo. For streaming, the options are: Fubo, Paramount+ and Peacock.

Can I watch Roma vs Inter Milan for free?

Fubo offers a way to watch Roma vs Inter Milan for free through its free trial for eligible new subscribers. The platform’s current U.S. offer shows a five-day free trial on its featured plans.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Roma vs Inter is an early top-of-the-table showdown, with both clubs entering Matchday 5 on 12 points from four Serie A games. Roma currently sit first and Inter second, with both teams maintaining perfect league records. Roma‘s latest victory was a 2-0 win away at Torino, while Inter came from two goals down to beat Udinese 5-3.

Inter Milan players before the Serie A match (Source: Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Roma have made a particularly strong start under Gian Piero Gasperini, winning four consecutive league matches after opening the campaign with a 4-0 victory over Fiorentina. They then defeated Lecce 4-0, beat Atalanta 2-1 and followed that result with the 2-0 win at Torino. The Giallorossi have conceded only once in their first four Serie A matches.

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Inter, meanwhile, are beginning the season under Cristian Chivu and have also won their first four league games. Their latest result was considerably more dramatic: the Nerazzurri trailed Udinese 2-0 before scoring five times to complete a 5-3 comeback. Marcus Thuram scored and assisted in that victory, while Inter’s attack has already produced 13 league goals.

Roma vs Inter Milan: Predicted Lineups

AS Roma (3-4-2-1): Mile Svilar; Mario Hermoso, Evan Ndicka, Gianluca Mancini; Wesley, Manu Kone, Bryan Cristante, Nahuel Molina; Matias Soule, Paulo Dybala; Donyell Malen.

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Josep Martinez; Alessandro Bastoni, Manuel Akanji, Yann Bisseck; Federico Dimarco, Curtis Jones, Piotr Zielinski, Nicolo Barella, Andy Diouf; Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram.

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What time is the Roma vs Inter Milan match?

Roma vs Inter Milan kicks off on Saturday, September 19, at 12:00 p.m. ET. The match is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. local time at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times: