Portugal vs Denmark: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an UEFA Nations League game on November 14, 2026

Portugal hosts Denmark in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League, with first place in the group on the line. Portugal leads the standings and Denmark sits second. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Portugal vs Denmark: Match Summary Match Portugal vs. Denmark Tournament 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Date Saturday, November 14, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo, ViX, Fox One

How to watch Portugal vs Denmark in the USA

Fans in the USA can watch the match on Fox Sports 2. The live streaming options are Fubo, ViX, and Fox One.

Can I watch Portugal vs Denmark for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Portugal vs Denmark for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Portugal leads the group with 12 points from four games. They won their last three matches, beating Norway twice and Denmark once in that stretch. Their most recent win came 2-1 against Norway on October 4.

Portugal leads the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on October 1, 2026: Denmark 2-4 Portugal.

Portugal vs Denmark: Predicted Lineups

Portugal (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Flavio Nazinho; Joao Palhinha, Bruno Fernandes, Vitor Vitinha; Bernardo Silva, Goncalo Ramos, Joao Felix.

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Denmark (4-4-2): Mads Hermansen; Rasmus Kristensen, Joachim Andersen, Oliver Provstgaard, Joakim Maehle; Gustav Isaksen, Morten Hjulmand, Victor Mow Froholdt, Mohammed Daramy; Rasmus Hojlund, William Osula.

What time is the Portugal vs Denmark match?

The Portugal vs Denmark match kicks off on Saturday, November 14, at 2:45 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

Eastern Time (ET): 2:45 PM

Central Time (CT): 1:45 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 12:45 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 11:45 AM