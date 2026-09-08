Why aren’t Bernardo Silva, Arda Guler playing today for Real Madrid vs Inter Milan in 2026-27 UCL Matchday 1?

Real Madrid face Inter Milan on Matchday 1 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League, with questions surrounding the absence of Bernardo Silva and Arda Guler.

Real Madrid and Inter Milan face off on Matchday 1 of the 2026-27 Champions League at Santiago Bernabeu — follow our liveblog for real-time updates — where expectations for the match are extremely high given the quality of the teams and the return of Jose Mourinho, but Bernardo Silva and Arda Guler will not be available.

The Portuguese midfielder will miss the match due to a suspension. In his last appearance wearing a Manchester City jersey, Silva received a red card against Real Madrid and is carrying the ban over into this match, which has a live stream, TV channel, and a kickoff time.

On the other hand, the Turkish midfielder received a red card after arguing with the referee in last season’s final match against Bayern Munich. He will miss this clash, representing a key absence for Mou, as he had been starting.

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How Silva and Guler received their red cards

Bernardo was sent off in his final match of the competition and must now serve the penalty in his European debut as a Real Madrid player. The incident occurred against the Merengues when the Portuguese committed a handball near the line, earning a direct red card in an elimination tie that ended with Real Madrid advancing and the Citizens being knocked out.

Bernardo Silva of Real Madrid.

Guler was sent off for two bookable offenses after the final whistle at Allianz Arena following a heated confrontation with match referee Slavko Vincic, who had shown Eduardo Camavinga a red card a few minutes earlier.

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Real Madrid’s midfield issues

The suspensions of Guler, Bernardo, and Camavinga limit Mourinho’s options to construct his central midfield against Inter. Speculation points toward Fede Valverde, Jude Bellingham, and Brahim Diaz starting in the middle, although the presence of Tchouameni or playing time cannot be ruled out.

Mourinho will have to deploy an unprecedented midfield, at least compared to the options he relied on at the start of the season. The simultaneous loss of three players reduces his margin of choice right before facing an opponent as demanding as Inter Milan.

The challenge lies in finding a combination capable of responding from the opening minute at Santiago Bernabeu against Inter. Without Guler, Camavinga, or Bernardo, other figures will need to step up to cover a unit severely impacted ahead of the continental opener.