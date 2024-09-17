Trending topics:
UEFA Champions League

AC Milan vs Liverpool: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

AC Milan will face Liverpool in the league phase Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Stay tuned for comprehensive coverage, including complete match schedules, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah
© IMAGO / XinhuaLiverpool's Mohamed Salah

By Leonardo Herrera

AC Milan will take on Liverpool in the opening match of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League group stage, setting up an exciting clash between two European giants. Whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, here’s everything you need to know to catch the action live in your country.

[Watch AC Milan vs Liverpool live in the USA on Paramount+]

This UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 clash promises to be one of the most compelling matchups in the group stage. AC Milan and Liverpool, two of Europe’s most storied clubs, will square off, each boasting a rich history in international competitions. AC Milan, after a shaky start to their Serie A campaign, bounced back with a commanding 4-0 win over Venezia, showing signs of regaining form.

Meanwhile, Liverpool had opened the Premier League season with three straight victories but stumbled in their most recent match, suffering a surprising loss to Nottingham Forest. While Liverpool enters as the favorite, they cannot afford to underestimate a resurgent AC Milan side. The Reds have the quality to dominate, but the Rossoneri will be hungry for a statement win on the European stage.

Advertisement

AC Milan vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (September 18)
Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (September 18)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (September 18)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 18)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 18)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Rafael Leao of AC Milan – IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Rafael Leao of AC Milan – IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Advertisement

AC Milan vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: Free, myCANAL, Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Live 3
Germany: DAZN Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
International: Sport 24 Extra
Ireland: Premier Sports, ROI 1
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Uno
Mexico: Max
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand
Spain: Movistar+. Movistar Champions League 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
UK: Amazon Prime Video
USA: Paramount+, ViX

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: HC Nick Sirianni gives uncertain report on Philadelphia Eagles' AJ Brown's injury
NFL

NFL News: HC Nick Sirianni gives uncertain report on Philadelphia Eagles' AJ Brown's injury

MLB News: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani breaks 130-Year MLB record with unmatched season milestone
MLB

MLB News: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani breaks 130-Year MLB record with unmatched season milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to the departure of Al Nassr coach Luis Castro
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to the departure of Al Nassr coach Luis Castro

Sporting CP vs Lille: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Sporting CP vs Lille: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo