AC Milan vs Liverpool: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

AC Milan will face Liverpool in the league phase Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Stay tuned for comprehensive coverage, including complete match schedules, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

AC Milan will take on Liverpool in the opening match of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League group stage, setting up an exciting clash between two European giants. Whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, here’s everything you need to know to catch the action live in your country.

[Watch AC Milan vs Liverpool live in the USA on Paramount+]

This UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 clash promises to be one of the most compelling matchups in the group stage. AC Milan and Liverpool, two of Europe’s most storied clubs, will square off, each boasting a rich history in international competitions. AC Milan, after a shaky start to their Serie A campaign, bounced back with a commanding 4-0 win over Venezia, showing signs of regaining form.

Meanwhile, Liverpool had opened the Premier League season with three straight victories but stumbled in their most recent match, suffering a surprising loss to Nottingham Forest. While Liverpool enters as the favorite, they cannot afford to underestimate a resurgent AC Milan side. The Reds have the quality to dominate, but the Rossoneri will be hungry for a statement win on the European stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

AC Milan vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (September 18)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (September 18)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (September 18)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 18)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 18)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Rafael Leao of AC Milan – IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Advertisement

AC Milan vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Free, myCANAL, Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Live 3

Germany: DAZN Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Sport 24 Extra

Ireland: Premier Sports, ROI 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Uno

Mexico: Max

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand

Spain: Movistar+. Movistar Champions League 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

UK: Amazon Prime Video

USA: Paramount+, ViX