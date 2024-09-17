AC Milan vs Liverpool: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

AC Milan will take on Liverpool in the opening match of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League group stage, setting up an exciting clash between two European giants. Whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, here’s everything you need to know to catch the action live in your country.
This UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 clash promises to be one of the most compelling matchups in the group stage. AC Milan and Liverpool, two of Europe’s most storied clubs, will square off, each boasting a rich history in international competitions. AC Milan, after a shaky start to their Serie A campaign, bounced back with a commanding 4-0 win over Venezia, showing signs of regaining form.
Meanwhile, Liverpool had opened the Premier League season with three straight victories but stumbled in their most recent match, suffering a surprising loss to Nottingham Forest. While Liverpool enters as the favorite, they cannot afford to underestimate a resurgent AC Milan side. The Reds have the quality to dominate, but the Rossoneri will be hungry for a statement win on the European stage.
AC Milan vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (September 18)
Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (September 18)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (September 18)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 18)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 18)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
Rafael Leao of AC Milan – IMAGO / Marco Canoniero
AC Milan vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: Free, myCANAL, Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Live 3
Germany: DAZN Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
International: Sport 24 Extra
Ireland: Premier Sports, ROI 1
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Uno
Mexico: Max
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand
Spain: Movistar+. Movistar Champions League 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
UK: Amazon Prime Video
USA: Paramount+, ViX