Trending topics:
Europa League

Ajax vs Besiktas: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Ajax face Besiktas in the league phase Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League. Find out here the match schedules, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

Ajax player Brian Brobbey
© IMAGO / Pro ShotsAjax player Brian Brobbey

By Leonardo Herrera

Ajax will take on Besiktas in the league phase Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League. Here’s everything you need to know to catch the action, whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, with viewing options available based in your country.

[Watch Ajax vs Besiktas live in the USA on Paramount+]

Ajax are set to make its debut in this season’s UEFA Europa League, aiming to recapture the glory of past European triumphs. Despite a sluggish start to their Eredivisie campaign, Ajax hope to turn things around in continental competition, where the stakes are high and every match counts.

Their opening challenge comes against Besiktas, a formidable opponent with international experience. The Turkish side, one of the strongest in their domestic league, is equally motivated to make a deep run in the Europa League. Both teams know the importance of securing early victories in a competition where momentum is crucial.

Advertisement

Ajax vs Besiktas: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (September 27)
Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (September 27)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (September 27)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 27)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 27)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Ciro Immobile of Besiktas – IMAGO / ANP

Ciro Immobile of Besiktas – IMAGO / ANP

Advertisement

Ajax vs Besiktas: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: myCANAL, tabii, Canal+ Live 4
Germany: RTL+, tabii
India: JioTV, tabii, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, tabii, beIN Sports 2 Indonesia
Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 5
Italy: SKY Go Italia, tabii, TV8, Sky Sport 254
Malaysia: tabii
Mexico: Amazon Prime Video, tabii, Fox Sports Premium
Netherlands: tabii, Ziggo Sport
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football, Plus Nigeria
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, tabii, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal
South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, tabii, Movistar Champions League 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 5
UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 5
USA: Paramount+, ViX

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB News: Shohei Ohtani shares his thoughts on the passion of Dodgers fans
MLB

MLB News: Shohei Ohtani shares his thoughts on the passion of Dodgers fans

NFL News: Andy Reid has important request for Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs after making big roster move
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid has important request for Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs after making big roster move

NFL News: Steelers QB Justin Fields makes something clear on Russell Wilson amid starting job dispute
NFL

NFL News: Steelers QB Justin Fields makes something clear on Russell Wilson amid starting job dispute

Christian Pulisic a ‘technical leader’ at AC Milan
Soccer

Christian Pulisic a ‘technical leader’ at AC Milan

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo