Ajax vs Besiktas: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Ajax will take on Besiktas in the league phase Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League. Here’s everything you need to know to catch the action, whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, with viewing options available based in your country.
Ajax are set to make its debut in this season’s UEFA Europa League, aiming to recapture the glory of past European triumphs. Despite a sluggish start to their Eredivisie campaign, Ajax hope to turn things around in continental competition, where the stakes are high and every match counts.
Their opening challenge comes against Besiktas, a formidable opponent with international experience. The Turkish side, one of the strongest in their domestic league, is equally motivated to make a deep run in the Europa League. Both teams know the importance of securing early victories in a competition where momentum is crucial.
Ajax vs Besiktas: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (September 27)
Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (September 27)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (September 27)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 27)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 27)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
Ciro Immobile of Besiktas – IMAGO / ANP
Ajax vs Besiktas: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: myCANAL, tabii, Canal+ Live 4
Germany: RTL+, tabii
India: JioTV, tabii, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, tabii, beIN Sports 2 Indonesia
Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 5
Italy: SKY Go Italia, tabii, TV8, Sky Sport 254
Malaysia: tabii
Mexico: Amazon Prime Video, tabii, Fox Sports Premium
Netherlands: tabii, Ziggo Sport
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football, Plus Nigeria
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, tabii, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal
South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, tabii, Movistar Champions League 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 5
UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 5
USA: Paramount+, ViX