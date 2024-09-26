Ajax vs Besiktas: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Ajax face Besiktas in the league phase Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League. Find out here the match schedules, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

Ajax are set to make its debut in this season’s UEFA Europa League, aiming to recapture the glory of past European triumphs. Despite a sluggish start to their Eredivisie campaign, Ajax hope to turn things around in continental competition, where the stakes are high and every match counts.

Their opening challenge comes against Besiktas, a formidable opponent with international experience. The Turkish side, one of the strongest in their domestic league, is equally motivated to make a deep run in the Europa League. Both teams know the importance of securing early victories in a competition where momentum is crucial.

Ajax vs Besiktas: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (September 27)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (September 27)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (September 27)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 27)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 27)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Ajax vs Besiktas: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: myCANAL, tabii, Canal+ Live 4

Germany: RTL+, tabii

India: JioTV, tabii, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, tabii, beIN Sports 2 Indonesia

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 5

Italy: SKY Go Italia, tabii, TV8, Sky Sport 254

Malaysia: tabii

Mexico: Amazon Prime Video, tabii, Fox Sports Premium

Netherlands: tabii, Ziggo Sport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football, Plus Nigeria

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, tabii, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, tabii, Movistar Champions League 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 5

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 5

USA: Paramount+, ViX