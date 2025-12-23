Where to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live in the USA: 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

Arsenal will face off against Crystal Palace in the quarterfinals of the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know to tune this game live.

[Watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace online in the US on Paramount+]

One of the marquee fixtures on the Carabao Cup calendar brings together two Premier League heavyweights pushing near the top of the table, with current league leaders Arsenal continuing their quest to contend on every front.

The Gunners view this competition as a major priority in an all-in season, but they’ll be tested by a Crystal Palace side riding the momentum of a historic 2025 campaign that included FA Cup and Community Shield triumphs, making this clash a must-watch showdown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match be played?

Arsenal play against Crystal Palace for the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup quarterfinals this Tuesday, December 23. The action is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace – Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Advertisement

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Carabao Cup clash between Arsenal and Crystal Palace live in the USA on Paramount+.